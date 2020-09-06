NBA playoff glance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Khris Middleton scored 36 points, including a big three-pointer with 6.4 seconds left in overtime, and the Milwaukee Bucks, finishing without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a bad ankle and scored 19 points in 11 minutes, avoided a sweep by beating the Miami Heat 118-115 in overtime of Game 4 of the teams' Eastern Conference semifinal series at Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

The Heat still lead 3-1, but the Bucks — the best team in the regular season — are still alive, even after Antetokounmpo left early in the second quarter with an aggravation of his sprained right ankle.

Bam Adebayo had 26 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Miami.

Lakers 117, Rockets 109: LeBron James had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and Anthony Davis added 34 points to lead Los Angeles, which used a 27-17 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter to tie the series at 1-1.

