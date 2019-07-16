The Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension.
Simmons was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016. He made his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season and was the Rookie of the Year. He was an All-Star for the first time last season. He has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his two seasons.
Philadelphia is 101-58 in regular-season games when Simmons plays. He has had 22 triple-doubles in the past two seasons.
Simmons' extension came with bad news for Australian basketball fans: The Melbourne-born guard won't play for the Boomers at the World Cup in September, saying he preferred to spend time with his new teammates in instead of travelling to China.
Oubre re-signs with Suns: Forward Kelly Oubre Jr. re-signed with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.
The team said it was a multiyear deal.
Oubre was acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards for veteran Trevor Ariza last December. He averaged 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in 40 games with the Suns to go with his energy on defense. The four-year pro led the NBA in steals per game with 2.1 after the All-Star break, to go with 20.2 points and 5.7 rebounds.
Knicks add Morris, Bullock: The New York Knicks have finalized contracts with Marcus Morris and Reggie Bullock, two of their offseason additions.
The forwards join Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson, Elfrid Payton and Wayne Ellington as free agents who the Knicks hope will improve what was the NBA's worst team last season.
Morris averaged 13.9 points and 6.1 rebounds in 75 games last season for Boston, his fifth straight season scoring more than 10 points per game.
Bullock averaged 11.3 points while playing for Detroit and the Los Angeles Lakers.