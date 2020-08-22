NBA glance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dennis Schroder scored 29 points, Chris Paul added 26 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated in overtime to beat the Houston Rockets 119-107 on Saturday night in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and cut their deficit in the Western Conference series to 2-1.

James Harden scored 38 points for Houston, but fouled out 53 seconds into overtime — the first time he’s fouled out this season.

The Thunder scored the first 12 points of overtime, powered by two 3-pointers from Paul, to take a 116-104 lead.

Houston missed its first seven shots of overtime before Danuel House made a 3-pointer with less than a minute left. By then it was too late.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.

The Thunder had a balanced scoring attack, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adding 23 points and Danilo Gallinari had 20. Jeff Green had 22 points for the Rockets. They have played the entire series without Russell Westbrook, who is out with a strained right quadriceps.

Bucks 121, Magic 107: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and Milwaukee beat Orlando for a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference playoff series.