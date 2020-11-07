National firms join the rush to hire part-time workers for holidays

"We prepare year-round for the holiday season," she said. "We employ seasonal or temporary employees to manage variation in customer demand. These seasonal employees supplement our regular workforce and play an important role in meeting increased demand, as all of our incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers throughout the holiday season."

Minneapolis-headquartered Target plans to add 130,000 temporary workers nationwide about the same it did last year, however, it is prepared to designate twice as many of those workers focused on contactless services for drive-up and order pickup for the holidays. The retailer also plans to hire more seasonal team members to staff its distribution centers.

To date, Target has seen an increase in seasonal worker application volume compared to last year, according to a Target spokeswoman.

Target plans to tap 6,000 local hires at stores and 1,400 at distribution centers. Listed local seasonal jobs include store positions from security personnel to front store attendants. Jobs at distribution centers and warehouses come with the possibility of earning up to a $1,250 sign on bonus. Last year, Target offered similar sign-on bonuses for seasonal hires in the Twin Cities, as well as other distribution centers.