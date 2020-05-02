NATE GLANTZ

Bellevue West (senior)
College: Iowa Western (football)
Football: The transfer from Millard West took control of the powerful Thunderbird offense and helped them produce an undefeated Class A state championship season. Glantz completed almost 70 percent of his passes (195 of 280) for 2,493 yards and 36 touchdowns while throwing just one interception all season.
Basketball: Pulled off the rare Class A double of also picking up a state gold medal in basketball, playing a key role off the bench as a defensive stopper as well as contributing with hustle plays for the T-Birds.
