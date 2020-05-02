NATE GLANTZ

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Bellevue West (senior)

Football: The transfer from Millard West took control of the powerful Thunderbird offense and helped them produce an undefeated Class A state championship season. Glantz completed almost 70 percent of his passes (195 of 280) for 2,493 yards and 36 touchdowns while throwing just one interception all season.