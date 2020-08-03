NADAB ENROLLS AT UNL

Put a bow on it. Nadab Joseph is a Husker.
A school spokesman confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday that the junior college defensive back transfer arrived on campus over the weekend after being admitted to UNL and is enrolled in classes. This means his spot in the football program is solidified.
It's not that there was ever serious doubt that Joseph wouldn't join the team, but rather the uniqueness of his signing.

