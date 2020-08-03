You have permission to edit this article.
NADAB ENROLLS AT UNL
Nadab Joseph

Nadab Joseph was a four-star cornerback prospect coming out of high school. The Husker juco transfer is now on campus and enrolled at UNL, solidifying his spot on the team.

Put a bow on it. Nadab Joseph is a Husker.

A school spokesman confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday that the junior college defensive back transfer arrived on campus over the weekend after being admitted to UNL and is enrolled in classes. This means his spot in the football program is solidified.

It's not that there was ever serious doubt that Joseph wouldn't join the team, but rather the uniqueness of his signing. 

More details from Parker Gabriel:

