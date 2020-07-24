NAACP Youth Council: Student voices should be part of debate over reopening Lincoln schools

Just two weeks ago, a realization dawned on the high school students in the NAACP’s Lincoln Youth Council: Something was missing from the ongoing debate about whether to reopen schools.
They were missing — the voices of the students who would be walking through crowded hallways and eating lunch in the cafeteria and sitting in desks while a pandemic showed little sign of slowing.
Everybody, it seemed, had an opinion about the dilemma facing school districts across the country, and they knew Lincoln Public Schools was working on a plan to reopen schools.
But nobody had asked the students how they felt.
“We were wondering what it was going to look like,” said Jena Forlemu, who will be a sophomore at Lincoln High. “LPS is making decisions with barely any student opinions. Everything was just so vague, there was no transparency with anyone. We were like, 'Wow, that’s messed up.'”
So the council members — students from city high schools — decided to do something about it.
By the end of the meeting that night, they had designed a survey for students of all ages and posted it on their Instagram accounts and found other ways to get the word out, said council adviser and Lincoln High teacher Mar'Lakuittia Overstreet. It wasn’t scientific, no random samples, just a platform to speak.
“We just wanted to get the student voice,” Forlemu said. “Our goal was really just to be heard.”
Within the first few days they’d gotten more than 100 responses. Students from grade schools and middle schools and high schools, from high-poverty schools and those in affluent areas of the city.
By Wednesday, 257 students had responded. The survey remains open, but the NAACP club members wanted to make sure district administrators and principals heard what they and their peers had to say.
They summarized the survey results and created a virtual student panel, invited any students who were interested and asked principals and other administrators around the district to listen to what the students at the heart of the reopening debate had to say.
“(The purpose was) for them to have the opportunity to tell the adults who have the power to make a change, to do something about it,” said Audrey Traore, who will be a senior at Lincoln High this fall.
The first virtual student panel was Wednesday. The next virtual student panel will be Saturday at 2 p.m. and the public is welcome to listen.
“The survey really revealed to me that kids really care,” Forlemu said. “Kids really, really cared about the decisions being made because they directly affect them."
Sixty percent of the students who responded so far want to go back to school, but many were worried about doing so and many who commented thought the district should wait until new reports of positive cases were trending down. Remote learning wasn't popular.
“I had a hard time learning at home because it just wasn’t interactive,” said one student on the webinar. “I just felt like I was filling out another form, another paper, another assignment. I just didn’t feel any gain from it.”
Nearly all the students who took part in the survey — 95% of them — said they were willing to wear masks.
They had lots of questions: How will assessments work? What happens if someone tests positive? How will lunch work? What about the ventilation systems in older schools? How will they maintain social distancing?
The district’s reopening plan released this week answered many of the questions but didn’t erase the worry of those who commented in the survey or during the webinar.
One survey commenter worried that coming back to school would cancel all the care they’d taken since spring to stay well — staying home, not shopping, not socializing, not traveling. Students on the panel worried about how being at school would affect vulnerable family members.
They worried about having adequate staff or substitutes if their teachers fell ill, and how much education they’d lose if their teachers were gone for extended periods.
One young woman said that as a senior she worried that if schools opened too soon and cases skyrocketed, the district would have to close schools again — and another senior class would lose their final year.
Traore said they realize that adults and the school board must discuss the issue and make the decisions, they just want to be part of the discussion.
“I do think it’s important to include the students, to see what they are thinking,” she said. “Because we are the students going back. Our lives are important.”
