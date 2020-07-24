NAACP Youth Council: Student voices should be part of debate over reopening Lincoln schools

Nearly all the students who took part in the survey — 95% of them — said they were willing to wear masks.

They had lots of questions: How will assessments work? What happens if someone tests positive? How will lunch work? What about the ventilation systems in older schools? How will they maintain social distancing?

The district’s reopening plan released this week answered many of the questions but didn’t erase the worry of those who commented in the survey or during the webinar.

One survey commenter worried that coming back to school would cancel all the care they’d taken since spring to stay well — staying home, not shopping, not socializing, not traveling. Students on the panel worried about how being at school would affect vulnerable family members.

They worried about having adequate staff or substitutes if their teachers fell ill, and how much education they’d lose if their teachers were gone for extended periods.

One young woman said that as a senior she worried that if schools opened too soon and cases skyrocketed, the district would have to close schools again — and another senior class would lose their final year.