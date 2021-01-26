MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell permanently banned from Twitter, doubles down on ‘election fraud’ claim

Hours after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter late Monday, he doubled down on his baseless claims that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Lindell appeared on “Real America’s Voice” Tuesday and said Twitter permanently pulled the plug on his account “four minutes” after he returned from a previous suspension and tried to defend himself.

A conservative Christian and fervent Trump fan from Minnesota, Lindell claimed Twitter is throttling his alleged evidence of “election machine fraud.”

“Countries like China attacked our country and they changed our vote with these machines. You can’t tell me different,” he said, claiming he knows “cyber forensic guys” who have “looked at this.”

Lindell vowed to keep posting his disputed views, saying he’ll simply move his posts over to his company’s Twitter account.

“I have a Twitter account for MyPillow and guess what? I’m gonna go right back into it and I’m gonna put up stuff I want to put up and if they ban that, there’s nothing I can do,” he said.