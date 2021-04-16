My Uncle Leon

I’ve driven to Uncle Leon’s property more than once, and I find it fascinating that while his address is a country road (249, to be exact), I apparently can, after awhile, find my bearings and recognize the corner that turns to give me a view of his property and then the turn to the right over a cattle guard, where I can see the house in which he and my Aunt Wanda lived for years.

When you visit folks in this country, you find yourself sitting for a great deal of that time – usually in the living room and in big, comfortable chairs that have a tendency to surround you with comfort and soothe your citified soul. The curtains are always drawn, and the blinds are always open so you can see the outside – the cows in whichever field they’ve been delivered to for grazing; the older house that sits just behind another older one, slowly crumbling and sighing, sinking into the ground in sad destiny.

This kind, warmhearted 96-year-old man is the elder of my family now. Every single week, he receives a picture postcard from me with notes about what might be going on with me or my life, or comments about him and his cows. He has become the patriarch of my family; all the others are gone.

He continues to give me the gift of smiling each and every time I think of him. He’s kinda’ special.

Bonnie Coffey Allmon well remembers how her Uncle Leon taught her how to appropriately fish in the local river. She smiles, remembering how he actually talked with the cows they drove by in the old truck, calling them by name and smiling at them. Bonnie thinks her Uncle Leon has the absolute best laugh. ©2021

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0