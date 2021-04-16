My Uncle Leon just turned 96. Let me repeat that – 96 years old. That means he was born in 1925. Calvin Coolidge was president, F. Scott Fitzgerald published "The Great Gatsby" and the Scopes Trial began in which a young science teacher in Tennessee was accused of teaching evolution.
Uncle Leon married my Aunt Wanda, my father’s sister, later in life. She already had a son, my cousin Charles; never “Chuck,” it was always “Charles.” They lived in Washington for awhile, and later moved to the land of my ancestors, Arkansas. They bought a piece of land and began raising cattle and living life in the “suburbs” of the town of Grannis. Uncle Leon still lives on that piece of land and still raises cattle, along with a donkey or two for variety.
My Aunt Wanda – Uncle Leon’s one and only love – has been gone for many years, and my cousin Charles and his wife Jan live close enough to make sure that he does OK and bring him groceries and whatever he might need from time to time.
I’ve not visited Uncle Leon for some time, but this relative has brought me unique and fabulous memories. Every time I arrived for a trip, he’d throw me in his old pickup truck and drive me around his property, proudly showing off all the cows, big and little, stopping a time or two to check on a fencepost that looked akilter. He'd park the truck, from time to time, smack dab in the middle of a field and just look at the land around and simply smile.
I’ve driven to Uncle Leon’s property more than once, and I find it fascinating that while his address is a country road (249, to be exact), I apparently can, after awhile, find my bearings and recognize the corner that turns to give me a view of his property and then the turn to the right over a cattle guard, where I can see the house in which he and my Aunt Wanda lived for years.
When you visit folks in this country, you find yourself sitting for a great deal of that time – usually in the living room and in big, comfortable chairs that have a tendency to surround you with comfort and soothe your citified soul. The curtains are always drawn, and the blinds are always open so you can see the outside – the cows in whichever field they’ve been delivered to for grazing; the older house that sits just behind another older one, slowly crumbling and sighing, sinking into the ground in sad destiny.
This kind, warmhearted 96-year-old man is the elder of my family now. Every single week, he receives a picture postcard from me with notes about what might be going on with me or my life, or comments about him and his cows. He has become the patriarch of my family; all the others are gone.
He continues to give me the gift of smiling each and every time I think of him. He’s kinda’ special.
Bonnie Coffey Allmon well remembers how her Uncle Leon taught her how to appropriately fish in the local river. She smiles, remembering how he actually talked with the cows they drove by in the old truck, calling them by name and smiling at them. Bonnie thinks her Uncle Leon has the absolute best laugh.
©2021