12. Mud Springs (Morrill County)

In an otherwise arid stretch of Nebraska's Panhandle, natural springs in a long stretch between Lodgepole Creek and the North Platte River served as an oasis. And, long before other communities in the western part of the state were even dreamed up, Mud Springs was surveyed in 1856 and constructed with its first sod buildings in 1859.
Because of the scarcity of water sources in the region, Mud Springs became an important stop on a cutoff connecting the Oregon Trail to the Jules Trail into Colorado. In 1860, it became a Pony Express stop during the brief but illustrious run of the legendary route -- a letter was handed from one rider to another on the maiden journey west -- before becoming a transcontinental telegraph station the following year.
The town's biggest claim to fame came in February 1865, when some 200 Arapaho, Cheyenne and Sioux warriors attacked the small detachment of soldiers guarding the telegraph station -- claiming horses and cattle there while retaliating for the previous year's Sand Creek massacre in Colorado. Soldiers from Fort Mitchell and Fort Laramie soon rallied to their aid, and the short-lived battle ended with just a single fatality.
Shifts in westward migration routes and telegraph lines within the next decade or so spelled the end of Mud Springs, which quickly faded into obscurity. Though no buildings remain on the site near U.S. 385, which was purchased by a private citizen in 1896 and transferred to History Nebraska in 1936, it's commemorated by a Pony Express marker and holds a place on the National Register of Historic Places.