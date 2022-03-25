Like big dogs? MR. ED: 106 lbs Great Dane mix Estimated age: 3-5 years old He may look as big... View on PetFinder
Jessica Kolterman, a spokesperson for Lincoln Premium Poultry, confirmed that the flock is on a farm that raises chickens sent for processing at the company's Costco-affiliated operation in Fremont.
In interviews with the game warden, Florida hunters said that they’d paid Darryl W. Futch up to $7,000 each to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle to shoot a deer.
The Scottsbluff offensive lineman and three-star prospect in the 2023 class is getting out and trying to see as many colleges as possible this spring.
Zavier Betts, expected to be key receiver in Nebraska's rotation, hasn't been at practice this week.
The jury took less than two hours deliberating in the federal case of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
After federal agents first tried to contact Fortenberry at his Lincoln home in 2019, the congressman called the then-Lincoln police chief. Fortenberry said he was concerned for his family's safety.
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
On Wednesday night, a 13-year-old boy's mother showed up at LPD's Northwest substation saying she had just driven to Chicago and picked up her son and four other boys.
The golf club that opened in 2001 has gone private and among its new features will be a 250-foot-long lazy river, an adults-only pool with a swim-up bar and a six-lane competition lap pool.
Organizers plan on having sleeping and aid stations for the runners. Plus, hot food will be served. “It's the first 200-mile race in Nebraska that we’re aware of," the race director said.
