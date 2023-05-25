Deadly Debutante (2021, Suspense) Angelina Boris, Natalia De Mendoza LMN, 5 p.m.
Madea's Witness Protection (2012, Comedy) Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy BET, 5 p.m.
Roadhouse Romance (2021, Romance-comedy) Lauren Alaina, Tyler Hynes Hallmark, 5 p.m.
Free Solo (2018, Documentary) Alex Honnold, Tommy Caldwell NGC, 6 p.m.
The Fate of the Furious (2017, Action) Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson FX, 6 p.m.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021, Action) Simu Liu ABC, 7 p.m.
Titanic (1997, Historical drama) Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet Paramount, 7 p.m.
We Are Marshall (2006, Drama) Matthew McConaughey, Matthew Fox USA, 7 p.m.
Sicario (2015, Suspense) Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro SYFY, 8 p.m.
Nanny Dearest (2023, Suspense) Kayleigh Anne Ruller, Liz Fenning LMN, 9 p.m.
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015, Action) Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron BBC America, 9:30 p.m.
Moneyball (2011, Drama) Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill AMC, 9:30 p.m.
Faster (2010, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton SYFY, 10:30 p.m.