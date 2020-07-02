Mount Michael golfer Gutschewski commits to Iowa State

Mount Michael's Luke Gutschewski announced his commitment to play golf at Iowa State on Thursday.
"First of all, I want to say thank you to everyone who has helped me get to where I am today," Gutschewski tweeted. "I owe special thanks to my parents, grandparents and Coach Christenson, who have helped me through this recruiting process."
Thank you to everyone who had helped me through this process! Really excited for the next chapter of my life! @CycloneMGOLF @MMGolfTracker @S_Gutschewski @Gootchmom @MtMichaelAD pic.twitter.com/B7Ujc9S4nI— Luke Gutschewski (@Gootch31) July 3, 2020
Gutschewski, who will be a senior, is one of the top prep golfers in the state. He won a Class B state championship as a sophomore, and earned a spot in Thursday's Pinnacle Bank Championship Nebraska qualifier at ArborLinks.
Gutschewski is the son of former Husker Scott Gutschewski, who plays on the Korn Ferry Tour.
