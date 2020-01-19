Mostert lifts 49ers to Super Bowl with 37-20 win vs Packers

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Bosa, the prize for last year's rough season as the No. 2 overall pick, helped set the tone when he ended Green Bay's second drive of the game with a 13-yard sack of Rodgers.

Mostert, a former special teams standout, did much of the rest in a remarkable redemption story for a former surfer who was cut seven times and carried the ball only eight times in his first three seasons in the NFL.

But he has become a key part of the NFC's top team this year, leading the Niners with 772 yards rushing in the regular season and delivering a performance for the ages in the NFC title game.

He had the second-most yards rushing in a playoff game to Eric Dickerson's 248 for the Rams on Jan. 4, 1986, and was the first player to rush for at least four TDs and 200 yards in a playoff game.

“You know, honestly, I just woke up like it was any other game," Mostert said. "It was one of those things where hey, once we all get in a groove, we’re just going to keep it riding, keep it going and that’s what we did.”

He got started when he burst 36 yards on a third-and-8 trap play to open the scoring on San Francisco's second drive and kept ripping off long runs behind impressive blocking.