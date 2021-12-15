Most federal student loan borrowers anticipate negative financial impacts when payments resume in February

In all, 18% of borrowers don’t have a plan for their student loans once the relief period ends

With Jan. 31 quickly approaching, many borrowers have started thinking about how they will adjust to the resumption of normal student loan payments. Most are choosing to continue normal repayment (31%) or enroll in an income-driven repayment plan (29%). Others will apply for more deferment (16%) or refinance with a private lender (5%).

“It’s encouraging that most borrowers have already considered strategies for resuming payments in anticipation of deferment ending,” says Melissa Venable, Ph.D., education advisor for BestColleges.

Still, nearly 1 in 5 borrowers (18%) don’t currently have a plan in place for their federal student loans. Those borrowers should keep an eye out for communication from their loan servicer about when, exactly, their next payment will be due. Borrowers can also reach out to their servicer about what their options are if they anticipate financial challenges; it can take time to process applications for new repayment plans or deferment, so it’s best to act as early as possible.

How to prepare for the end of the forbearance period