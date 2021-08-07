Mortgage rate forecast for August 2021: Will rates finally start going up?

Rates for fall 2021 and beyond

Industry experts predict a few major fluctuations in mortgage interest rates between today and the end of the year. Fannie Mae foresees the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaging 3 percent by late 2021, close to Freddie Mac’s prediction of 3.1%. The Mortgage Bankers Association foresees a 3.4% average rate across the year, once 2021 draws to a close.

“Modestly higher mortgage rates are the most likely outcome, particularly as the persistence of inflation becomes a greater concern. But the good news is that mortgage rates in the low 3’s, on average, and below 3 percent for those shopping around, will still prevail,” says McBride.

If we do see continued inflation, the Fed may be forced to pull back on asset purchase programs and rates could jump faster than expected, Biskobing cautions.

“However, I think there’s a good chance the inflation we’ve been seeing is tied closely to supply chain issues related to COVID shutdowns. I think these issues should resolve themselves over the next few months. Nevertheless, I think the 30-year mortgage rate will trend higher and may approach 3.5% by year-end,” he says.

That’s exactly the New Year’s number Evangelou imagines rates landing at, too.