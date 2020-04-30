Mortgage chaos threatens to worsen once it’s time for repayments

“No one’s ever seen anything like this. Servicers are definitely being strained,” Ishbia said. He said his company has moved some employees to servicing from less-active departments to help manage borrowers.

Mortgage firm Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has increased the staffing in its servicing centers by about 40% from before the pandemic to handle the influx of borrowers requesting forbearance or other help, said Chief Credit Officer Kurt Johnson. Those people would also help borrowers when it’s time to begin repaying, he said.

“We want to make sure that our customers understand that they do have options,” Johnson said.

Getting Current

Bob Broeksmit, chief executive officer of the Mortgage Bankers Association, said Fannie, Freddie and the FHFA are working with lenders to make it easier for borrowers to get current on their loans.

Fannie and Freddie executives have told the MBA that they plan to soon announce a repayment plan similar to the one already offered by the FHA, Broeksmit said. He said the plan, which would essentially let borrowers make up for missed payments when they sell or refinance the home, would ease burdens for borrowers and lighten the processing load for servicers.