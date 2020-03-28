MORGAN MALY

Crete | 6-1 | Senior

College: Creighton

Honorary captain

Super season: The most complete player in the state, Maly can score at each level despite drawing every look from the junk defense manual. Maly's versatility as a shooter, aided by a very quick and smooth left-handed shot, can overshadow some of her other great skills at times. She may be one of the top two or three passers in the state, her aggressiveness on the glass limits the opposition's chances to score, she has the strength to work through double- and triple-teams, and she brings a winning mentality to the court each night. Despite playing on an injured ankle, Maly helped lead Crete to its first Class B state championship since 1981. She had 20 points, 10 boards and five assists in the final against Beatrice, and had games of 36, 36 and 38 points this season.

Coach's take: "She can do everything. She can bring the ball up, she can shoot the three, she can post up, she's a great passer, a great rebounder. There isn't anything that she can't do, and that's what makes her so special." — Crete coach John Larsen.

Shoot around: Like most kids, Maly grew up shooting baskets at home, but Crete's high school gym, which opened four years ago, has served as a second home of sorts for the Crete star. "That's kind of easy because I've got family members that work here and coaches," she said. Known for her hard work, Maly said she typically works on ball handling, conditioning and variety of shots when shooting around. "I don't hit a limit," Maly said. "I just go until it feels good and I make quite a few in a row."

