If Trev Alberts hadn't taken Nebraska's AD job, John Cook says, he would've taken it because Husker athletics "were on the edge of the cliff."
When officers arrived to the house, they heard a woman screaming inside, and later found the 32-year-old with multiple stab wounds. In the basement, they found a 37-year-old man hanging.
It's easy to understand why Casey Thompson's new teammates at Nebraska will pay close attention to his work during winter conditioning. His father thinks they'll respect what they see.
Antwan Wilson, a Lincoln native who previously led urban school districts in Oakland and Washington, D.C., and Norfolk superintendent Jami Jo Thompson are among the candidates to make the shortlist.
A contingent of Nebraska coaches visited one of the last remaining high school 2022 targets for the Huskers on Tuesday.
The five juveniles were heading south on 210th Road between Bluff and McKelvie roads at around 2:45 pm. Saturday when their Dodge Ram lost control on a gravel road, according to authorities.
Seven years later — the statute of limitations passed for the crime — two Lincoln attorneys are telling the story of the negotiated return of the iconic chicken and how he came to be lying behind Lee's Chicken four days later.
Here's what the Journal Star learned about the Dragons' vacated title in four parts: the transfer, the complaint, the ruling and the aftermath.
Roberta Wimmer entered 148th Street's intersection with U.S. 34, and State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said preliminary findings indicated the other driver's brakes failed and he was unable to stop.
The mad rush for mid-year enrollees is over. Now begins the searching — and waiting — for potential summer additions.
