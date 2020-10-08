MLB Playoff Glance

Back in the postseason, they're banging away as well as ever — no trash cans necessary.

Carlos Correa hit a go-ahead, three-run homer after Michael Brantley’s two-run shot in the fourth inning, helping the Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 11-6 on Thursday in Los Angeles to clinch their home-run heavy AL Division Series in four games.

Braves 7, Marlins 0: Not since the days of John Smoltz, Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine had the Atlanta Braves pitched like this in the playoffs.

And even those future Hall of Famers didn't throw the way these Braves have this postseason.

“What those guys did on the mound is almost mind-blowing," manager Brian Snitker said.

Rookie Kyle Wright dazzled for six innings in his postseason debut, and the Braves rode their superb pitching to beat the Miami Marlins 7-0 Thursday in Houston for a three-game sweep and their first trip to the NL Championship Series since 2001.

Wright (1-0) was sharp despite not pitching since Sept. 25, allowing three hits and walking two with a career-high seven strikeouts. A.J. Minter, Jacob Webb and Shane Greene finished the five-hitter.

Atlanta became the second team in history to throw four shutouts in the first five playoff games, joining the 1905 New York Giants behind Hall of Famers Christy Mathewson and Joe McGinnity.

