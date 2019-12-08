KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri reached an agreement Sunday with Eliah Drinkwitz to take over the Tigers' once-proud football program, a person with knowledge of the hiring told The Associated Press, making Appalachian State's successful coach the second-youngest in a Power Five conference.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was still being drawn up and the school had not made an announcement. Drinkwitz was also being pursued by SEC rival Arkansas for its head-coaching vacancy.
Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk said he wanted to move swiftly in hiring a replacement for Barry Odom, the former player and assistant coach who went 25-25 in four seasons leading the program. Odom was fired late last month after the Tigers finished an underwhelming 6-6, which would have been good enough for a bowl berth had the school not been slapped with a postseason ban by the NCAA following an incident involving a rogue tutor.
Drinkwitz will inherit a program that also must deal with scholarship and recruiting restrictions as part of the fallout.
The 36-year-old coach is a considerable gamble for Missouri because of his scant head-coaching experience. Drinkwitz worked under Gene Chizik and Gus Malzahn at Auburn, Bryan Harsin at Arkansas State and Scott Satterfield at Appalachian State, giving him plenty of experience from some of the best in the business. But his lone year in charge of a program — at any level, including high school — was this past season with the Mountaineers.
Still, this past season was a spectacular success.
Appalachian State (12-1) rolled through its first seven games, beating North Carolina on the road, before stumbling against Georgia Southern. That wound up being the Mountaineers' lone loss after they ripped off five straight wins capped by a victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt championship game.
It's unclear whether Drinkwitz will coach the Mountaineers against UAB in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21.
“We're very excited about what we're doing at App State,” Drinkwitz said after the conference title game, "but at the same time every opportunity, you know, I owe it to the family — my family — for my family to see what's something that we're interested in. But I'm not in any hurry to leave. I feel strongly that we're building something special here.”