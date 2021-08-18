Minutes show Fed preparing for taper starting this year

Fed policy makers have differed publicly in the weeks since the meeting over when the central bank should start tapering, with some, like Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, wanting to a see a “few more” strong jobs reports and others, such as Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, saying he’s open to announcing plans for a reduction at the next meeting if employment figures come in well.

“Many participants saw potential benefits” in ending the Fed’s bond buying before targets were hit for raising interest rates, the minutes showed. Policy makers also discussed the importance of disassociating moves on asset purchases from a decision on an eventual rate hike.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Wednesday that he would like to see the tapering of the asset-purchase program done by the first quarter of 2022 — a much faster pace than prior wind-downs.

On the composition of bond-buying purchases, “most participants remarked that they saw benefits in reducing the pace of net purchases of Treasury securities and agency MBS proportionally.”

The minutes indicate that officials still see room for labor-market improvement. Job gains have been strong, averaging 617,000 a month through July. The unemployment rate stood at 5.4% last month, but broader measures still show slack.