Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said investigators didn't pursue the car, continuing in the opposite direction. A short time later, police were called to 710 Wedgewood Drive on a report of a car that crashed into the residence.
The former Branched Oak Inn will once again be home to the Genoa Food Co. Aaron King said the restaurant will be a mixture of pub food like artisan pizza and burgers, as well as entrees such as steaks and seafood.
The woman, in her 80s, lived in the Two Rivers Health District based in Kearney and had underlying health conditions.
Committee goes in new direction, recommends Standing Bear as name for new southeast Lincoln high school
The decision marked a significant departure from the long-running practice of linking the names of Lincoln's public high schools to a direction.
Democratic incumbent Sändra Washington was the top vote-getter, followed by Tom Beckius, who outdid Democrat incumbent Bennie Shobe by close to 1,300 votes.
Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance said both of the drivers were taken to a hospital in Lincoln for their injuries. But there were no serious injuries reported among the Pius X High School girls team.
The passport program allows anyone who visits a participating restaurant, orders a beef item and gets their passport stamped to enter a contest to win prizes. Forty-one restaurants are participating.
UNL hosted its first ever graduation ceremony at Memorial Stadium to allow for social distancing among graduates and guests. The 2021 graduating class was also record setting with 3,641 graduating seniors, Chancellor Ronnie Green said.
Bailey Boswell's attorney wants probation office to look into prison's plan if a woman is sentenced to death
"The NDCS has a policy and procedure for housing male inmates sentenced to the death penalty, but does not have a specific policy or procedure for housing female inmates sentenced to the death penalty," her attorney said.
Eleven cars and three homes had windows broken by objects being thrown through them. In one case, a cinder block had been hurled onto a car, causing more than $1,500 damage, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.