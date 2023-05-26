Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Aliyah Rincon and the Midland softball team had it all in the NAIA World Series Friday in Columbus, Georgia.

With the Warriors facing elimination, Midland defeated Oklahoma Science & Arts 3-2 in 11 innings after the game was scoreless for the first 10 innings.

Roni Foote hit a three-run blast in the top of the 11th to put the Warriors ahead 3-0 and Rincon went the distance with 11 strikeouts, including two in a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the fifth inning that kept the Drovers off the scoreboard.

Sophie Williams was just as good for Science & Arts with seven strikeouts and did not allow a single walk.

Williams and Rincon combined for 265 pitches.

Midland turns around to face another elimination game against Our Lady of the Lake Saturday at noon.

BASEBALL

William Carey 6, Bellevue 4: Mathieu Sirois gave Bellevue life in the top of the eighth inning with a three-run homer that tied the game 4-4, but William Carey responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning and held on for a 6-4 victory. The Bruins trailed 4-0 for six innings in the opening round of the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho before Tradd Richardson picked up an RBI single in the top of the seventh for Bellevue's first run. The Bruins will face the loser of the game between Indiana Wesleyan and Lewis-Clark State in an elimination game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.