Michael Hiltzik: What's stopping the next Bernie Madoff?

The death of the record-setting con man Bernie Madoff, announced Wednesday from the federal prison where the 82-year-old was serving out a 150-year sentence, is likely to produce a new reckoning of the greed, willful blindness and incompetence that enabled his fraud to continue for years virtually in public view.

The greed and willful blindness must be laid at the feet of his investors and financial partners. The incompetence belongs entirely to government regulators, chiefly the Securities and Exchange Commission. If you're wondering if a Madoff-scale fraud could happen again, the place to watch is the SEC.

The agency tightened its oversight of securities firms after the exposure of Madoff's fraud — and the SEC's failure to act despite multiple warnings — in 2008. But it's still vulnerable to budget-cutting and lax leadership at the top, as happened during the Trump administration.

Let's take a look at the Madoff case and what it teaches us about Wall Street regulation.

Madoff reigned as an investment manager for a select clientele dating back to the 1970s. Among them were the late Elie Wiesel, the Holocaust survivor and Nobel laureate; entertainment stars such as John Malkovich and Steven Spielberg; Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax; and university endowments and philanthropic institutions.