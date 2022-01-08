Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses

The Topps acquisition accelerates Fanatics' push into the trading card space. Fanatics launched its own card business last year after acquiring licenses with organizations that, in addition to the MLB and MLBPA, included the National Basketball Assn., the National Basketball Players Assn. and National Football League Players Assn.

Fanatics' incursion into the space comes after a boom in interest surrounding sports cards and other collectibles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With trading cards and collectibles being a significant pillar of our long-term plans to become the leading digital sports platform, we are excited to add a leading trading cards company to build out our business," said Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

The Topps sale does not include its candy and greeting cards divisions, such as the classic Bazooka bubble gum brand. Those businesses will remain owned by Eisner's Tornante and Madison Dearborn Partners, and have been rebranded as the Bazooka Cos.

Eisner, who was CEO of Disney from 1984 until his exit in 2005, acquired Topps with Madison Dearborn in 2007 for $385 million through Tornante. Topps was founded in 1938.