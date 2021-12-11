Miami jury hits Bitcoin ‘inventor’ with $100 million liability, but he gets to keep billions in crypto

Kleiman, a former U.S. Army Soldier of the Year and former Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detective, died in 2013. Wheelchair-bound since 1995, his career eventually took him into the world of computer forensics, and at some point he struck up a correspondence — and, later, a business partnership, with Wright.

However, the jury could not find evidence that a formal partnership existed between Kleiman and Wright during the creation of Bitcoin. While documents put Kleiman in discussions during the founding moments of the digital coins, Tragos said evidence presented during the trial indicated Kleiman lacked the coding skills necessary to have programmed the cryptocurrency. More importantly, no contract existed between Kleiman and Wright, or with anyone else indicating a formal partnership around bitcoin.

“Dave Kleiman seemed like someone Craig would involve for certain portions, or for wordsmithing, or to bounce ideas off of, but it was basically proven that (Kleiman) was not a coder — that couldn’t move hard drives, and especially so when he was in the hospital, that he wasn’t able to do that,” Tragos said. “That’s according to Dave’s friends and Craig.”