The name "Meridian" still means something in Jefferson County as the name of the school district based in Daykin. But the school was far from the first entity in the county with that moniker.
In fact, it belonged to the initial county seat, which was first founded as Big Sandy after a nearby creek.
George Weisel's store on Big Sandy Creek served as the unofficial seat of government for Jones County when the territorial Legislature separated it from neighboring Gage County in 1864. In a delightful twist of pioneer chicanery, a county with 35 settlers managed to cast 75 votes to procure that independence and related taxing authority.
(In a confusing twist, Jones County expanded in 1867 to include what was originally called Jefferson County, now Thayer County, before it was split after being deemed too large. The Jefferson name stuck with the original Jones County.)
At that point, Meridian -- so named for its location on the Sixth Principal Meridian -- became the functioning county seat. As the center of commerce with multiple mills and stores, that designation made sense. But an 1881 history of the county noted that four deaths from its saloon spelled doom for the town.
When Jefferson County officially organized in 1871, Fairbury held onto the county seat. The next year, the railroad bypassed Meridian and sealed its fate.
The mill survived for a few decades more, with A.T. Andreas' history noting, "the mill is now the principal monument of what has been. The waters pouring over the old dam moans [sic[ the dirge of ruined hopes."