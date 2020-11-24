SAVE 25% - MOSCOW BALLET’S GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER CHRISTMAS STREAM

On Dec. 19, 2020 see Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker from your living room. Go back to a simpler time and celebrate this Christmas tradition with the whole family! Take this opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones and experience the smash-hit Holiday tradition in this ground-breaking Video on Demand debut. Take a trip backstage with the cameras for a look at how the magic is made. Hear it first-hand from world-class artists, designers, and the creators of this cherished production. See the full performance as captured on stage plus an up close look at the behind-the-scenes action.