10. Melrose (Harlan County)

U.S. soldiers and a group of pioneers, primarily from Scandinavia, teamed up to build a stockade in southern Nebraska near the Republican River in 1870. The land had, until shortly beforehand, been prime hunting grounds fiercely contested by the Sioux, Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.

Those at the stockade would soon spread out into homesteads around the site, with two towns -- Alma, Melrose and Napoleon -- platted, but not built, nearby. Alma won the first election to be the seat of government in Harlan Conty, but irregularities led residents to successfully petition the governor to invalidate the initial vote and schedule a second election.

After a long process that saw four town sites compete, Melrose beat out Republican City in the final election in 1872 to claim the title. But its tenure didn't last long.

Interests from both Alma and Republican City filed court challenges, and the nearby town of Orleans offered a building free of charge for county commissioners -- leading to the claim the county seat was "on wheels." In 1874, Alma was recognized as Harlan County's seat of government, a position its held despite a later suit by Orleans that landed before the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Melrose, meanwhile, disappeared soon after losing the county seat. Many of the buildings were moved to Orleans, and the town was dissolved in 1881, less than a decade after its ambitious plan to become county seat succeeded.

