Rory McIlroy shot an 8-under 62 on Saturday at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a one-stroke lead over Brooks Koepka at the World Golf Championships event in Memphis, Tennessee.
McIlroy, who missed the cut by a stroke last week in the British Open on his home turf in Northern Ireland, rebounded very nicely. He had a nine-birdie, one-bogey round to move from a tie for 17th to the top of the leaderboard at TPC Southwind. The man who shattered the screen of a woman's cellphone with his opening tee shot at Royal Portrush finished the round Saturday with three straight birdies.
McIlroy capped his birdie spurt by rolling in a 27-footer on the par-4 18th after putting his tee shot into a fairway bunker. He had a 12-under 198 total.
Two groups behind McIlroy, Koepka (64) had his chances. The world's top-ranked player finished with three straight pars. Now Koepka and McIlroy, who played the first two rounds together, will play together Sunday in a final round for the first time in their careers.
Second-round leader Matthew Fitzpatrick (69) was third, two strokes back. Marc Leishman (63), Alex Noren (66) and Jon Rahm (68) were three shots behind.
Nebraska native Nate Lashley is tied for 26th after shooting a 1-over 71 Saturday, leaving him nine shots behind McIlroy.
Champions: Englishman Paul Broadhurst birdied two of the last three holes Saturday to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Senior British Open, which will be Tom Watson's final appearance at the tournament.
Broadhurst had four birdies and a bogey in his third-round 3-under 67 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in Lytham St. Annes, England, for a 5-under 205 total. American Woody Austin (68) is second.
Three-time champion Watson shot 2-over 72 and is tied for 55th. Watson announced that from next year he will not take part in the U.S. Senior Open or the Senior British Open.
LPGA: Cresting a wave of South Koreans atop the Evian Championship leaderboard Saturday, Hyo Joo Kim fired a third-round 65 to move one shot clear on 15-under 198 in Evian-Les-Bains, France.
Kim's latest impressive round of majors golf did not quite match her very first — a record 61 here as a teenager five years ago when she took the title in her elite debut.
Top-ranked Sung Hyun Park closed the gap in second by making a birdie on the par-5 18th for a 5-under 66.
Four shots back in a tie for third place were seven-time major winner Inbee Park (69) and Jin Young Ko (66), who won the season's first major, the ANA Inspiration, in April.
PGA: Troy Merritt had a bogey-free third round Saturday after completion of the rain-shortened second round to take the lead at the Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nevada.
Merritt eagled 2 and 18 to go with four birdies as he moved to plus-18 on the Modified Stapleford scoring system.
Former Husker Brady Schnell and Nebraska pro Ryan Vermeer missed the cut earlier Saturday after the second round.