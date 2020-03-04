Maywood-Hayes Center (23-3) vs. Archbishop Bergan (14-9)

About the Wolves: Three players are averaging double figures in points, including freshman guard Ashlin Broz (10.5 ppg).
About the Knights: They seek to defend their state title after defeating Dundy County-Stratton in last year's final.
About the Wolves: Three players are averaging double figures in points, including freshman guard Ashlin Broz (10.5 ppg).
About the Knights: They seek to defend their state title after defeating Dundy County-Stratton in last year's final.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.