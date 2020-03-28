Mayor helped Wahoo prepare for silent storm

For Jerry Johnson, his part-time job as mayor of Wahoo sure hasn’t felt part-time during the past few weeks as the coronavirus closed in on his community.

In Wahoo, a town of about 4,500 residents, the meetings about the coronavirus began in February. The city's board of public health convened, including the mayor, full-time city administrator, police chief and city physician. The EMS director and city attorney sit in.

The situation heightened in Wahoo following news that the state’s first confirmed coronavirus case had attended an event in Fremont, which is about 25 miles away.

Wahoo began to close some of its public facilities. Later bars and restaurants were asked to close their seating areas and offer only carryout or delivery service until April 30.

Johnson took part in a conference call Gov. Pete Ricketts hosted for mayors of towns with populations of fewer than 5,000 people.

“Some people say, ‘Are you to proactive?’” Johnson said. “And I said, ‘If we have minimal cases in Saunders County, or Wahoo, then I think we’ve done our job.’ Hopefully we don’t have any fatalities.”

Johnson estimates he’s working twice as much as normal. His salary is $4,000 per year.