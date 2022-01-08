Mayo Clinic dropping 700 workers for lacking COVID-19 vaccination

In December, Minneapolis-based Allina Health reported that 99.8% of its roughly 27,000 workers were either vaccinated or received vaccine-mandate exemptions. Allina said it has parted ways with 53 people.

Fewer than 1% of employees at Sanford Health, which runs hospitals and clinics across the Dakotas and greater Minnesota, were suspended in December for not starting their vaccine series or receiving an approved exemption.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments over the Biden administration's push for vaccine mandates both at health care facilities and for all employers with 100 or more workers. In the meantime, many Minnesota employers have put their mandates on hold.

Mayo Clinic is Minnesota's largest employer. It also operates hospitals and clinics in Arizona, Florida, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The clinic required non-exempt workers by Jan. 3 to receive at least one dose of vaccine and not be overdue for a second shot, if they were receiving a two-dose vaccine. Staff continued to get first doses through Monday in order to be compliant, Mayo said.