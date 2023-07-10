MLB DRAFT

Nebraska infielder Brice Matthews is staying home as a first-round pick in the MLB draft.

The Houston Astros selected the Huskers shortstop at No. 28 overall on Sunday night — higher than any projection — with the final pick of the opening round. The native of Humble, Texas, in suburban Houston becomes the seventh first-round pick in NU history and the program's highest selection since Alex Gordon in 2005.

Matthews was a relatively late add to Nebraska's 2020 class as he considered multiple college football scholarships. But the star Texas high school quarterback committed to baseball and coach Will Bolt — only a few months into his tenure as Husker skipper — to begin a college career that spanned three seasons and 138 games.

The first two springs in Lincoln for the 6-foot, 190-pounder were defined more by clutch moments and consistency than undeniable upside. Matthews — who hit .273 and .261 with a combined 12 homers and 19 steals in 2021 and 2022 — then exploded as an All-American in recent months and batted .359 as the school's first-ever 20-homer, 20-steal performer.

The 21-year-old went on the draft's opening night — featuring the first 70 picks — a bit higher than generally projected. A variety of outlets pegged him to go as high as 30th and as low as 57, with organizations attracted to the blend of plus power and speed. His defensive outlook as a pro ranges from a middle infielder to potentially in the outfield.

He lands in a Houston franchise that has taken in multiple former Huskers in recent years. Outfielder Jake Meyers is on the current major-league roster while outfielder Scott Schreiber is in the minor leagues. Former outfielder Jaxon Hallmark signed with the team as an undrafted free agent two years ago.