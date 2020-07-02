‘Master bedroom’ is joining Aunt Jemima as a thing of the past

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Along with Aunt Jemima and Confederate statues, a familiar feature in real estate advertisements is being retired.

Property agents and multiple listing services are dropping the term “master bedroom” because of potential negative connotations.

The Houston Association of Realtors just made the change, replacing the terms master bedroom and master bathroom with “primary” bedrooms and baths.

Many builders have already adapted, using “owner’s suite” instead.

“The overarching message was that some members were concerned about how the terms might be perceived by some other agents and consumers,” the Houston real estate group said in a statement. “The consensus was that primary describes the rooms equally as well as master while avoiding any possible misperceptions.”

So far the MetroTex Association of Realtors in Dallas-Fort Worth hasn’t mandated a change.

“I have heard it is being discussed at the national level,” MetroTex’s Bill Head said in an email. “I think it is on the agenda for the July MLS committee meeting.”