No. 20 Maryland defeated Penn State 7-4 Saturday in State College, Pennsylvania, to win their second straight Big Ten regular-season championship.

The Terrapins (37-19, 17-7 Big Ten) are the first repeat champions since Indiana in 2013-14. It's their sixth conference title, including three in the ACC and one in the Southern.

Maryland will be the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which starts Tuesday at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. The Terps will play Michigan State at 6 p.m.

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

At Charles Schwab Field Omaha

All games on BTN

(Double-elimination)

Tuesday's games

Game 1--No. 3-seed Iowa vs. No. 6 Michigan, 10 a.m.

Game 2--No. 2 Indiana vs. No. 7 Illinois, 2 p.m.

Game 3--No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 8 Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Game 4--No. 4 Nebraska vs. No. 5 Rutgers, 2 p.m.

Game 5--Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

Game 6--Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 10 a.m.

Game 7--Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 8--Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Friday's games

Game 9--Game 7 loser vs. Game 5 winner, 2 p.m.

Game 10--Game 8 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

Game 11--Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 12--Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 13--if necessary, 5 p.m.

Game 14--if necessary, 9 p.m.

Sunday's championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.