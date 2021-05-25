Mary Kate
The late-night drone was spotted by several neighbors over the course of a week.
The teen runaway said she had met a man on social media and went to his apartment, Officer Erin Spilker said. She told police the men physically assaulted her and that she woke to being sexually assaulted.
Among the changes were a new tool department, an updated apparel department with new fitting rooms, new layouts in the home and produce departments, an expanded pet department and expanded grocery pickup space.
The girls — 15, 12, 11 and 10 — were interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center and described multiple occasions of abuse over the past four years in Lincoln, a police spokesman said.
Ronald Thompkins appeared in two of the first three games in 2020 before fading into the background. He's now out of the program.
The student was internally decapitated, and her head was held on to her body by just the stem of her brain.
A 38-year-old man told deputies the other driver pointed a gun at him along U.S. 34 in northwest Lincoln.
Enhanced unemployment benefits may be a factor, but there are a number of other issues playing as much, if not more, of a role in keeping people out of the workforce, experts say.
Scotts Bluff commissioners approved a special events permit to allow the Discovery Channel show's production team to use Highway 26 for four days between May 20 and June 6.
The governor said he believes the extra $300 weekly benefit acts as "a disincentive for some people to go back to work."