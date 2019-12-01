9. Martha (Holt County)

The town of Martha is no more, but its post office has returned home after a long journey from Holt County brought it to Lincoln for a brief stay.
Established in 1904, the post office and nearby community was named after Martha Rollin Porter, the mother-in-law of the first postmaster, Louis G. Lambert, and an area pioneer.
The Lambert family home served as the first post office, leading to hustle and bustle in the home that ultimately led the family to purchase a 12-foot-by-12-foot post office kit from the U.S. Postal Service -- which ultimately became the town's second post office until its shuttering in 1934.
Both buildings went on to have interesting history, as documented by University of Nebraska-Lincoln geography professor Becky Buller.
The farmhouse that served as Martha's first post office was moved 40 miles and became the family home of Lambert's great-granddaughter. Though the postboxes are gone, much of the original structure remains intact.
The second post office has since served a multitude of purposes, beginning as milkhouse before being converted to a space to raise bees, store items or house visitors.
Then, in 1997, it was moved to Lincoln by a great-grandson of Lambert's who ran ACTON Printing Company. Rechristened as the Martha, Nebraska, Post Office and restored to its previous look, it handled mail more than six decades after doing so for the last time. Buller noted that it became Nebraska's third-largest post office in terms of revenue and ranked in the top 150 nationwide, sometimes dealing with millions of pieces of mail a day.
The company outgrew that building, however, and it was moved back to its original site in southern Holt County in 2002.