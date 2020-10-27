Marriott pitches hotels to remote workers fleeing stress at home

Hotel companies are going to new lengths to get guests through the doors in a bid to salvage a historically bad year for the industry.

More than 2,000 hotels in the Marriott International Inc. system will begin allowing guests to check in at 6 a.m. and stay as late as 6 p.m. the next day, a promotion aimed at remote workers looking for a change of scenery from their homes.

Other Marriott hotels are trying out similar initiatives, including one that offers discounted rates to guests who want a room for the day but not the night. Another program pitches resorts as places where parents can work while hotel staff supervise activities for their kids.

"People are tired of being at home," said Peggy Fang Roe, global officer for customer experience at Marriott, the world's largest hotel company. "They want the ability to be in different space, and they also want to stay safe. Working out of a guest room is the best of both worlds."