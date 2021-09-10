Marking 9/11: World will never be the same

I was a ninth grader at Irving Middle School on 9/11. I was working on a multimedia project when my teacher told us to stop what we were doing and she explained what happened.

That particular day, we weren’t allowed to watch any TV coverage or to check the internet, so I was unaware of the full brunt of what happened until I got home from school. I was glued to my TV that entire evening.

The world changed so much that day that it will never be the same again.

Erik Burkhart

Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0