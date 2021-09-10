Marking 9/11: Up-close memories of that day

Sights I remember: The smoke-filled hole in the north façade of the North Tower — four floors high in the middle, two at the edges; empty streets (surface traffic was halted south of 42nd Street); rivers of people walking uptown (subways were shut down).

In the days that followed: Flyers with photos of the missing, which, sadly, often pictured more than one member of a family, and others picturing young Japanese executives who had earned a special trip to the World Trade Center; American flags rather than merchandise in store windows; a sign in the window of one men’s shoe store — “What we stand for is more important than what we stand in;” Connecticut firefighters in full gear riding the commuter trains into NYC to work on the “pile”; and the plume of smoke from that pile well into December.