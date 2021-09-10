Marking 9/11: Up-close memories of that day

I was in NYC on 9/11, working on the 35th floor of a building at 42nd and Lexington with a direct view of the towers.
Sounds I remember: A colleague exclaiming at about 8:55 a.m., “Oh, my God, what happened to the World Trade Center?;” nonstop sirens from all directions; the collective scream of my co-workers as Tower 2 collapsed.
Sights I remember: The smoke-filled hole in the north façade of the North Tower — four floors high in the middle, two at the edges; empty streets (surface traffic was halted south of 42nd Street); rivers of people walking uptown (subways were shut down).
In the days that followed: Flyers with photos of the missing, which, sadly, often pictured more than one member of a family, and others picturing young Japanese executives who had earned a special trip to the World Trade Center; American flags rather than merchandise in store windows; a sign in the window of one men’s shoe store — “What we stand for is more important than what we stand in;” Connecticut firefighters in full gear riding the commuter trains into NYC to work on the “pile”; and the plume of smoke from that pile well into December.
Jane Remus
Lincoln
