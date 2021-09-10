Marking 9/11: Tour to Ukraine delayed

A few weeks after my 70th birthday, in preparation for my second Peace Corps tour, I was at my daughter’s in Oklahoma City where we were deciding what clothes I should take on my assignment to Ukraine. I was to meet my colleagues in Chicago on Sept. 13, 2001.

In the middle of the morning, 9/11, my daughter received a phone call from a friend saying, “Your mother is not going to Ukraine.” My daughter’s response, “Well, why not?” The friend said, “Turn on the TV.”

The rest of that day was spent glued to the TV. Besides the horror of the chaos, I immediately thought, “What will I do now? I have no apartment, no car, and my belonging are in storage.”

For weeks I spent numerous hours on phone calls with the Peace Corps office in Washington. Finally, the details were completed and in October I met the rest of the group for the beginning of a successful tour in Ukraine. The two years I spent in Zhytomyr brought me friendships that are still dear to me 20 years later.

Anna Martin

Raymond

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0