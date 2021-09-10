Marking 9/11: The toughest teaching moment

Alan Jackson’s song about 9/11 has a line, “Teaching a class full of innocent children.” It reminds me of the most difficult day I ever had teaching.

On that day, my colleagues were gathering in the hall outside my room before the 9 o’clock bell rang, unaware of the destruction that was happening. A young mother approached us, visibly shaken, and warned us her daughter may be distracted because her uncle just called them from the Twin Towers. He had said his goodbyes to them.

It was a Tuesday, band day for my fifth graders. That meant students would be in and out of my room to attend their instrumental lessons. No TV, no cellphones, no emails from the district.

At 11 a.m., my math class of bright students was hard at work. One student, "Andy," was poking another student with his pencil, not his normal behavior. I intervened and he just stared at me. Soon the principal came in to talk to "Andy." She spoke quietly and told him his dad had been running late for his meeting at the World Trade Center and was safe. Relief ﬂooded his face.

As my students gathered on the ﬂoor in front of me at the end of the day, all I could see were their innocent, trusting eyes. With tears in my eyes, I told them as much as I knew and encouraged them to talk to their parents.