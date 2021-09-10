Marking 9/11: 'The Day After Tuesday'

(This short verse was written on the morning after 9/11.)
History crashed into our living room
Irreversible, mountainous, cruel.
Transgressor from a nether world
Where dark, not light, would rule.
Sixteen acres of tears remain
In avenues of shattered dreams.
Reason answers not the cries at night
Or the days of silent screams.
Shards of glass and fire and dust
Bear witness to the pain.
Testimony to the power of hate
And beauty made profane.
But voices answer from the pile
Like beacons on the martyred sky.
They speak the victory of hope and love
And of spirit that will not die.
Resurrected through tears and fire
Indomitable, magnificent, strong.
Certain as tomorrow's sunrise
Right will triumph over wrong.