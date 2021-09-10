Marking 9/11: 'The Day After Tuesday'

(This short verse was written on the morning after 9/11.)

History crashed into our living room

Irreversible, mountainous, cruel.

Transgressor from a nether world

Where dark, not light, would rule.

Sixteen acres of tears remain

In avenues of shattered dreams.

Reason answers not the cries at night

Or the days of silent screams.

Shards of glass and fire and dust

Bear witness to the pain.

Testimony to the power of hate

And beauty made profane.

But voices answer from the pile

Like beacons on the martyred sky.

They speak the victory of hope and love

And of spirit that will not die.

Resurrected through tears and fire

Indomitable, magnificent, strong.

Certain as tomorrow's sunrise