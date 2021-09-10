Marking 9/11: Tension at Boston prep school

The phone in my classroom rang during a free period. The headmaster's secretary of the private all-boys prep school where I taught in suburban Boston said the mother of a student in my upcoming class just called from New York while on business there and wanted her son to know that she was safe. I had no idea what she was talking about. I relayed the message, still in the dark.

During the subsequent milk-and-cookies break for the students, we had a hastily called faculty meeting and were told details of the disaster. The fact that the WTC planes had originated in Boston made the situation more tense.

All the boys were summoned to the chapel to be filled in on what was then known. One 12-year-old boy broke down because his mom was also in New York that morning. We continued the day as normally as possible. TVs were set up around campus so everyone could keep updated as events unfolded in Pennsylvania and the Pentagon. Our counselors, our clinic staff, and the faculty were all available to offer whatever advice and comfort we could.

Jim Hejduk

Lincoln

