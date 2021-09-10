Marking 9/11: Taking the right tone

20 years ago found me hosting classical music shows on Nebraska Public Media, and we, like every other news organization, had been wall-to-wall news coverage after that fateful Tuesday.

After many days of continuous news, our listeners were needing relief from the reality of the most horrific attack to happen in America, and we resumed classical music programming. I remember feeling the awesome weight on my shoulders to create the right mix and set the right tone — a lot of thought and care went into programming the music for that first show.

For Afternoon Concert and Classics by Request, I tried to choose themes of hope, peace and freedom. Some of the selections were Barber’s "Agnus Dei," Native flutist Nakai’s "Amazing Grace," Dvorak’s American String Quartet, Hanson’s "Song of Democracy," Lennon’s "Imagine," the spiritual "Angel’s Watching Over Me," Thompson’s "The Testament of Freedom" and too many to list that were programmed that sorrowful September. In that time of disbelief, fear and anger, my only hope was that the music helped in some small way.

Lora Black

Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0