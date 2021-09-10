Marking 9/11: Subdued Husker Harvest Days

My son Marshall, age 4, my father Eugene and I were in the car on the way to Grand Island for the opening day of Husker Harvest Days.

Driving near Chapman, we were listening to Keith, Carol and Mick on KX 96.9. Carol was reporting the first plane had hit the tower, and Mick was watching the news on television and said, “There was another one. It was a jet!”

Understandably, the mood at Husker Harvest Days was subdued and very strange. Most people were listening to reports in any display that had a radio on. My son was oblivious at his young age, and just wanted to see more of the show. It was impossible to explain to a 4-year-old why the adults were behaving so sedately.

Ted Glock

Rising City

