Marking 9/11: Strangers form a bond

Shocked, staring out my hotel window at the Sears Tower thinking, "My God, that's next. I have to get out of here."

Quickly I headed to the closest Hertz location. I could see hundreds of people lined up outside the building but I'm thinking, I have a reservation. When I discovered everyone did, I headed inside shouting, "Anyone going to Iowa, Nebraska or Kansas?" A young voice at the front of the line said he was going to Kansas. Was he a Gold Member? If not, he needed me. We got the last car and headed out of Chicago without a word, listening intently to the radio.

On the interstate an eerie silence prevailed, barely another car in sight. We finally exchanged information and when cell service became available, I called my frantic daughter, who was in college outside of New York City. Suddenly we saw an airplane in the sky escorted by fighter jets. We pulled over, got out of the car and stared at that solemn sight, the landscape silent around us.

My friend Ryan and I email each other every year on 9/11. We had a special bond that day, sharing a life-changing experience.

Victoria Ehly

Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0