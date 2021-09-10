 Skip to main content
Marking 9/11: Stone's throw from White House
Marking 9/11: Stone's throw from White House

From the Lincoln Journal Star readers remember 9/11 series
“Terror Hits Pentagon, World Trade Center,” blared the headline of the special edition of the Washington Post the evening of Sept. 11, 2001. I picked up a copy.

Earlier in the day I had been in a meeting at my office just down 16th Street from the White House when terror struck. We watched the horror on television until ordered to go home. I had ridden to work on the subway but was able to catch a car ride from a colleague.

My wife, working in northern Virginia not far from the Pentagon, had also caught a ride home. Relief filled me as we pulled up together at our northwest Washington residence.

We watched the aftermath of the terrorism unfold the rest of the night on television, wondering if the downed plane in Pennsylvania had been aimed at the White House. For weeks, I walked to work past armed, combat-clad soldiers on D.C. street corners, waiting for the next attack. Helicopters with searchlights hovered over our home, which was near the newly created Department of Homeland Security.

Life in the nation’s capitol was never the same.

Randy Moody

Lincoln

